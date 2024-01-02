South African soccer star Itumeleng Khune and his wife Siphelele celebrated the New Year on the beach

Despite facing some challenges with his soccer club, Kazier Chiefs, Khune seems to be in good spirits

Khune's fans on social media expressed their support for him, with many wishing him a Happy New Year and some praising his wife's looks

Itumeleng Khune and his wife Siphelele shared photos of themselves having fun at the beach on social media. Image: @laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

South African soccer star Itumeleng Khune and his stunning wife Siphelele ushered into the New Year with a fun-filled beach holiday.

The Khunes serve couple goals

Taking to social media, Khune shared photos of him and his wife serving couple goals at the beach as they sported beach shorts and a vest, and Siphelele a racey black two-piece swimsuit set.

Their big smiles and poses among the waves are a testament to the couple's marital bliss, and Mzansi cannot get enough of the power couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Khune captioned the post well wishes into the new year:

"Happy New Year! May the coming year bring you joy and success! Wishing you a prosperous New Year filled with happiness and new opportunities #2024 ."

Khune appears to be all about good vibes despite coming under fire with his soccer club, Kazier Chiefs and being suspended as captain.

According to The South African, Khune made headlines for the wrong reasons as the year ended as he was embroiled in a controversial misconduct incident that suspended him from club activities.

Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs issued a statement confirming that once Khune has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he would be welcomed back into the team.

Mzansi shows the Khune's love

Mzansi netizens showed their love for the couple in the comments section of Khune's Instagram post.

makhumalo231 wrote:

"Blessed year Itu keep loving and respecting your family God is holding your hands ❤️."

andanaledi replied:

"Umzimba kamother of 2 ke malanqa."

mavee_vusie commented:

"Happy new year my favourite player."

bubu_ziyech said:

"Happy New Year MaKhune and Hubby. May this year bring more happiness to your home❤️❤️."

mandymzobe responded:

"Nihlanyisa minnie dlamini nina."

esmeralda_thembeka said:

"So beautiful to see a man loving his woman so beautifully and loudly. Showing her off with pride and respecting her. May God bless you guys ."

Itumeleng Khune and family celebrate Christmas

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs soccer star, Itumeleng Khune, and his family joined in the trend of celebrating Christmas in matching pyjamas.

In an Instagram post, Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga, shared adorable pictures of them celebrating Xmas in matching pyjamas.

Sphelele captioned the post:

"Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from Me and Mine❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News