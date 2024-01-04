A group of friends in a TikTok video explained to people what going to a Model C school meant to their lives

The friends posted a viral video that was relatable to others who had the same educational background

The video of the men who went to Model C schools was a viral hit as many people could relate to them

A pair of friends explained the consequences of going to a Model C school (formerly white-only schools). The video of the two men made people laugh.

A TikTok video showed two friends who talked about attending Model C school and its effect on them. Image: @liipawho

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the friends received more than 20000 likes. There were more than 400 comments from people who were entertained by the video about education in South Africa.

2 friends joke about Model C school students

A TikTok video by @liipawho shows two friends who broke down what it means to be a formal Model C school student. In the video, they explained that they pronounce words such as "management" differently and are not familiar with some traditional foods such as samp and beans.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by TikTok video about Model C schools

Online users thought that the video about being Model C was hilarious. Many people added their own commentary in the comments and kept the joke running.

Tusani added:

"We are model C’s of course we speak English to our parents and family members."

mihle.lisa commented:

"We're Model cCs it's determined not detained."

Herminah wondered:

"Do people still say Model C. that is soo 90's guys."

salz_masemola joked:

"We're model C's, of course speaking broken English is a deal breaker."

SV wrote:

"We're model Cs and I cringe at 'My name it's.'"

Mshengu101 remarked:

"We're Model C's , of course I play rugby."

gadda gadda added:

"Shout out to the Model C mense who grew up in two worlds and were ridiculed by both."

Source: Briefly News