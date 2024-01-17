South African under-19 cricket player has been stripped of his captaincy title after pro-Israel speech

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said its decision was well-informed, citing security threats to the team and David himself

The online community reacted to the CSA's decision with mixed feelings, some supporting and others against

After sharing his personal views, cricket player David Teeger was stripped of the captaincy title. Images: @In sha Allah/ Facebook, @Thomas Northcut/ Getty Images

South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) said that Cricket South Africa's (CSA) decision to strip David Teeger of his captaincy for the Under-19s by Cricket South Africa has no substantial basis.

According to EWN, Teeger made a pro-Israel comment during his award acceptance speech at the Jewish Awards. He dedicated the award to soldiers fighting in Israel.

CSA claims security threats

Following that, the CSA announced its decision to relieve him of his captaincy title, citing security ahead of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

"We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament.

"We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 (SA U19) captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors."

David Teeger was suspended as under-19 cricket captain after sharing personal views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Image: @Ismail Abramjee

SAJBD and CSA convene a meeting

The SAJBD held a meeting with CSA to get clarity on the matter. According to a statement by SAJBD, the CSA failed to provide credible evidence of any real security threats.

"The only explanation for why a young Jewish cricketer was arbitrarily stripped of his captaincy must therefore be plain antisemitism. The fact that the International Cricket Council is allowing this tournament to go ahead is tacit endorsement of CSA’s action."

Netizens express mixed feelings

Social media users expressed mixed feelings. Some were against the CSA, and some were supporting the decision.

@Gavin Jood said:

G"reat decision. Proud of South Africa. We are shinning world wide on all fronts. ❤"

@Anele Anale Sihange shared:

"It's absolutely pathetic that someone would be stripped off of his captaincy, simply for making a statement that didn't cause harm to anyone."

@Modifa Wa Hlabirwa commented:

"Freedom of speech has be deleted/erased from South African Construction for him but not for others. That's it."

@Neil Cole wrote:

"He can go and play for Israel. We don’t want a supporter of Israel’s war on children playing for SA."

@Christopher John Furnell said:

"The stupidity of mixing politics and religion with sports."

