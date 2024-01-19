One woman showed people on TikTok that they could plan a trip to Cape Town for less than R5k per person

The lady posted all her tips and tricks for getting the best deal when she wants to go on vacation

Many people were fascinated after seeing the woman in action, hunting for Cape Town holiday bargains

One woman showed people how to travel to Cape Town. The lady posted a TikTok video showing people what they need to do.

A woman in a TikTok video showed a woman budgeting a R5k Cape Town trip. Image: @zandile08

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video about the Cape Town vacation was a viral hit. Many people were curious to know how they could travel for less.

Woman plans Cape Town trip in TikTok video

A woman posted that she could have a Cape Town trip for less than R5 000. In a video by @zandile08, she found flights for R2 500 and accommodation, which all ended up being less than R5 000 per person.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

People impressed by financially savvy woman

Online users commented that the lady was onto something with the Cape Town budget trip. Many people were in disbelief over the cost.

Mpho said:

"The math isn’t mathing."

villagetravellerboledi1 argued:

"It's less than R5000 per person. R2600 for return flight & about R4000 for accommodation divide by 2 people=R2600+R2000 plus minus =R4600 per head"

Mohamed Khan commented:

We must have criteria checks for posting videos cause Mara 5k was gone with just flights and Hotel. So I must eat 1 meal, just breakfast."

Vuyo said:

"Manje ilunch, ne dinner, nemali ye Uber? Angisayibali ientertainment yona."

Ma2ula asked:

"With love and light, but I’m still trying to figure out the less than R5k part?"

Zandile08 · Creator replied:

"The first place plus flights is under 5k."

Woman goes on trip with friends

A woman went on a trip with her pals. The video left many others inspired to do the same with their friends

.Cpt vacation budget for 2 costs over R20k for 7 days

Briefly News previously reported that one woman was a viral hit after sharing a video of a trip to the Mother City in South Africa. The lady showed the cost of everything she wanted to do in Cape Town.

The video got more than 7,000 likes. People compared the cost of the trip to how much it would cost to visit Mozambique.

TikTokker @char_explores posted a vlog showing she spent seven days in Cape Town. In the video, the young lady showed her different activities, including hiking, eating out, wine tasting and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News