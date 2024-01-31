A South African gent teased a kudu while out with his friends in a viral video

Against his friends' advice, the man came closer to it, and it suddenly attacked him

South Africans laughed at him for goading a wild animal

A South African man found out the hard way not to mess with Mother Nature when he got attacked by a kudu for playing with it. South Africans could not help but laugh at him, warning him of the consequences of trying to provoke an animal.

Man goads kudu in viral video

In the video posted by @kakspotter on X, formerly Twitter, the man walks backwards while the kudu walks towards him. The man grins and looks at his friends while he feeds the animal. He then tries to touch it when it suddenly attacks him and goads his face. His friends shout that it struck his head. Watch the video here:

South Africans were not surprised

Netizens were not shocked that the animal attacked him.

General TD said:

"John, jou kop. Jou dom kop."

Anton de Waal remarked:

"Love it. Well done, kudu."

Lassy Laden remarked:

"He found out."

TC added:

"Very beautiful."

Motho oa Batho commented:

"People watch Snow White and think they can be friends with wild animals."

Andrew Bannister commented:

"I don't know why people mess around with wild animals. Cute but potentially very dangerous."

Kung Mfanelo:

"He's lucky it didn't goad his stomach."

Sebata exclaimed:

"Wild animals are wild and cannot be predicted. Period!"

Steve Hendricks:

"Nice, USA-level stupid."

