UFC champion Dricus du Plessis and his girlfriend have fans gushing over their recent pics together

The pair were seen getting all cosy with one another at a friend's wedding while dancing

People were amazed at the couples's images as they flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages

South African UFC Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and his girlfriend left fans gushing over the adorable duo after their recent picture of the pair attending a wedding.

Dricus du Plessis get cosy with bae

The martial artist's girlfriend, Vasti Spiller, took to Instagram, where she shared images of the couple attending a friend's wedding, and the pair looked cosy with one another as they danced on the dance floor while dressed formally. Vasti Spiller looked absolutely gorgeous in her red dress, while the UFC star wore black pants with a blue shirt and vest.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned her post saying:

“Net jy,” meaning “only you,” in English.

Take a look at the post below:

Fans gush over the adorable duo

The post started with thousands of likes and comments on Instagram, with many people gushing over the stunning couple.

Andrea_lynn29 said:

"You two have become one of my favourite couples."

Zellemarivn2410 wrote:

"Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince."

Floralbeeflower commented:

"Stunning couple."

Beyersarisca simply said:

"Beautiful."

Slayboutiquesa added:

"When is the wedding anyway? Love is in the air."

