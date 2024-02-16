One woman in Western ape went shopping at Pick 'n Pay and found something worth sharing with others in a TikTok video

The lady posted a viral video of a product that would be best suited for the winter season, but she was excited

Some online users were impressed by the woman's shopping tip, but others were not impressed with her choice

A woman went to Pick 'n Pay and found clothing worth sharing The woman in Langebaan posted a video sharing what she thought was an amazing find.

A TikTok video shows a woman whose Pick 'n Pay plug for a sweater way before winter. Image: @erikaa_s

Source: Getty Images

The video by the woman received thousands of likes. Many people flooded the comments raving about the woman's shopping tip.

Woman swoons over Pick 'n Pay clothing sweater

A woman @erikkaaa_s found a cream sweater at Pick 'n Pay clothing. In the clip, she showed the sweater with pink hearts all over it in time for Valentine's Day.

SA roasts Pick 'n Pay sweater stock in summer

Peeps debated whether the lady was on to something with her find. Some netizens were surprised that there were winter items in stock already.

mics said:

"I am holding ON until payday. I NEEEEEED."

Jasmin wrote:

"I saw it today but I left purse my at home."

Kayleighroux was upset:

"Why isn’t it on their online store?

melon added:

"Peak summer and they have all the warm stuff."

Teaching Tools wondered:

"Why they coming out with winter things? In 39 degree weather."

mia| UGC creator added:

"No because they really stepped up their game recently."

Woman plugs Mzansi with Pick n Pay blazers

Briefly News previously reported that a lifestyle influencer, surprising fashion enthusiasts, has unearthed a treasure trove of stunning blazers during her recent Pick n Pay clothing haul.

In her TikTok video, @Maambele_ambie excitedly displays her remarkable finds, highlighting the exceptional quality and style of the blazers she discovered at the store. With an eye for style, she showcased how these Pick 'n Pay blazers can effortlessly elevate any wardrobe, proving that affordable fashion can still be chic and on-trend.

Fashion enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike have been buzzing about the incredible blazers showcased in the video.

Source: Briefly News