Boity Thulo took to social media to ask for advice after announcing that she would be headed to church again

The media personality was trained as a sangoma, and many people were fascinated when she asked for help

Online users were happy to give Boity Thulo advice, while others were curious about her sangoma journey

Boity Thulo let people know that she was going to church once again. The TV personality detailed how long it had been since she walked into a church.

Boity Thulo said she would be going to church after seven years. Image: Instagram / @boity / Oupa Bopape

Many people were eager to respond with their advice about how Boity Thulo should approach a church service. Others quickly reminded Boity Thulo that she was on a spiritual journey as a single.

Boity Thulo nervous about church after years

Boity tweeted on X that she was going to church out of choice for the first time in seven years. She asked people what she should wear and that those who want to judge her should do so freely on the post.

SA puzzled over Boity Thulo's spiritual journey

Some people gave Boity genuine advice about the dress code. Others were not shy to ask about her life as a songoma.

@bchinyakata said:

"Wear anything you are comfortable in, remember the church is a hospital. People of various issues come there; some are self-qualified judges. So never mind anyone."

@ramalokot asked::

"You still a sangoma?"

@EphraimSbudda said:

"Full circle, huh?"

@Brianworldwide2 encouraged her:

"Go to church, Boity. Don't think about other people."

@PHI_SYLPH shared her experience:

""This was me last week Sunday, and I cried throughout the service. Wear whatever says ‘taking my power back’ because that’s what it will feel like."

@everywherekamo advised:

"It's between you and GOD. Asingeni ndawo thina Boitumelo."

@_mishumo_ agreed:

"Wear anything and remember your body is a temple of God."

@Mikateko_Ndlovu wrote:

"A dress or skirt. Also, IF you need someone to accompany you, we can go together, we are here for you, sis."

