A South African man took to social media to post a video thanking his friend for giving him R100 when he needed it most.

Man shows off R100 groceries

A video shared on TikTok by @kulumthomposelwa shows him overcome with gratitude as he thanks his friend for helping him out in a tight spot when he was broke and had no food.

@kulumthomposelwa admitted that although he wanted to buy wine, he decided to use the money wisely and buy essential food items that would see him through for a few days until payday.

In the clip, he shows a grocery haul featuring wors, chicken, mixed vegetables, pork liver, bread, amasi, pasta, and a small packet of chips, all for R100.

The man continued appreciating his friend for helping him and advised people to use money given to them for important things instead of temporary pleasures.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by man's R100 budget

Many TikTok viewers were impressed by how far the young man could stretch his money and bag many items. Others were touched by his genuine character and how thankful he was to his friend.

Seh commented:

"Ngicela your account number uzokwengeza."

Melo replied:

"Wooooow ezingaka sana nge R100 hay uyakwazi sebenzisa imali friend."

nomaguguzungu388 said:

"May God bless the person okuphile imali nabo bonke asebe decide ukupha ubhuti. Asibambaneni kanje guys siyindlu emnyama."

Licious commented:

"Hai hambo gcada, waze wasifundisa sibadala , thank you ."

mawabo✨responded:

"Ngizbuza ukuthi 100 njani. Love you ♥️."

user1812986102740 commented:

"Uyakwazi ukusebenzisa imali wisely may God bless you."

Source: Briefly News