A heartwarming TikTok video by @raisingthabo shows a man getting his new puppy, Thabo, to eat

Thabo initially refused food, but the man found success by holding the pup close while offering the food

The video sparked amusement online, with some commenting on Thabo's unique Zulu name

A man posted a funny TikTok video showing him having a sweet moment with his new puppy named Thabo.

Man helps puppy eat

A TikTok video posted by @raisingthabo shows him holding the small pup and a bowl of its food in his one hand as he looks at it.

In the video, the man can be heard explaining that Thabo initially did not want to eat or drink its bottle before he decided to hold it affectionately. The man jokes that he won't have time to affectionately hold it in the future and that he needs to learn to be more independent.

"Thabo's first sunrise in a new home. Warming up to each other, hope this relationship turns out to be mutually beneficial," the man wrote in his caption.

Watch the sweet video below:

SA in stitches at dog's name

Many netizens responded to the video with banter as they laughed and joked about the dog having the name of a typical Zulu man.

MphOrable Thee Fem M asked:

"Udlani uThabo? (What is Thabo eating?)."

M P H O said:

"Eseng Thabo tlhe (Not Thabo though)."

MaMbulazi. commented:

"Hampoooooo ngaze ngamthanda bakithi (Aww I love Thabo so much)."

FikzolahMs comemnted:

"UThabo umalambane❣️(Thabo is a hungry one)."

尼欧蒙特哈阿南丹阿赞欧Heart replied:

"Abo Thabo yizinja vele (Thabos are dogs anyway)."

Dog runs with man's car keys on Good Friday

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man shared a TikTok video of his dog that made him late for church on Good Friday.

In the clip shared by @vatoslocosdenver972, the puppy can be seen with the man's car keys in his mouth. As the man tries to get close to it in hopes of taking his car keys so he can go to church, the playful dog runs away.

The puppy had no idea that the man had to go to church, it was just enjoying what seemed to be good fun.

