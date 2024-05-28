Viral Video Shows Big 18-month-old Baby in Adult Diapers, Sparks Curiosity and Concern
- A video of a toddler girl wearing adult diapers has been doing the rounds online
- The child's mother humorously captioned it as having outgrown baby diaper sizes
- The video garnered many views and comments from many netizens who were curious about the child's weight
Mzansi netizens were left awestruck after seeing footage of a toddler wearing adult diapers.
18-month toddler wears adult diapers
A TikTok video shared by the child's mother shows the 18-month-old in the passenger seat of a car wearing an adult diaper, as she had outgrown the sizes available for baby diapers.
"We are wearing adults nappies#pampers & #huggies dont have my size," the post was captioned.
Big baby gets SA talking
The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched by the child's size and diaper challenges. While some mothers could also relate to the struggle, others wondered whether the child was healthy.
ZandyMax❤ said:
"Inkosi yama toddler."
Jandri Olivier
"Hope she gets healthy soon."
Lindokuhle_Omuhle❤️ wrote:
"Not me seeing this as an approval ukuthii that’s where I’m going . My son is 5 months already wearing size5 he weighs 11kg they said his over weight."
Future replied:
"I love chubby babies so much❤️."
Jenna | Mommamillions said:
"I had the same problem with my baba they need to fix this issue."
jumatgzeg3k commented:
"As a mother for a few years now I always wondered what happens when a baby doesn't fit into the biggest size baby nappies come in."
dimpholechalaba said:
"Me looking at my daughter whose on size 5 at 10 months."
TikTok video captures toddler's genius escape
In another story, Briefly News reported that one little boy had his parents stressed and locked in the house.
A TikTok video hilariously captured how two parents were locked inside the house after the toddler managed to sneak out the security gates of their home holding two sets of house keys.
Source: Briefly News