A video of a toddler girl wearing adult diapers has been doing the rounds online

The child's mother humorously captioned it as having outgrown baby diaper sizes

The video garnered many views and comments from many netizens who were curious about the child's weight

A little girl had outgrown baby diapers at 18 months. Image: @mhumhu1

Mzansi netizens were left awestruck after seeing footage of a toddler wearing adult diapers.

18-month toddler wears adult diapers

A TikTok video shared by the child's mother shows the 18-month-old in the passenger seat of a car wearing an adult diaper, as she had outgrown the sizes available for baby diapers.

"We are wearing adults nappies#pampers & #huggies dont have my size," the post was captioned.

Big baby gets SA talking

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched by the child's size and diaper challenges. While some mothers could also relate to the struggle, others wondered whether the child was healthy.

ZandyMax❤ said:

"Inkosi yama toddler."

Jandri Olivier

"Hope she gets healthy soon."

Lindokuhle_Omuhle❤️ wrote:

"Not me seeing this as an approval ukuthii that’s where I’m going . My son is 5 months already wearing size5 he weighs 11kg they said his over weight."

Future replied:

"I love chubby babies so much❤️."

Jenna | Mommamillions said:

"I had the same problem with my baba they need to fix this issue."

jumatgzeg3k commented:

"As a mother for a few years now I always wondered what happens when a baby doesn't fit into the biggest size baby nappies come in."

dimpholechalaba said:

"Me looking at my daughter whose on size 5 at 10 months."

