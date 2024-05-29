South Africans got creative in a Briefly News Facebook post's comment section when they shared band names for four prominent politicians

These political party leaders included President Cyril Ramaphosa, Julius Malema, Jacob Zuma and John Steenhuisen

While some shared potential band names, others could not believe these leaders would last in a band together

South Africans suggested hilarious band names for Ramaphosa, Malema, Zuma and Steenhuisen. Images: Pers-Anders Pettersson, EMMANUEL CROSET, Bloomberg, Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

South African internet users had a ball of a time when they suggested names for a band if the members consisted of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Julius Malema, Jacob Zuma and John Steenhuisen.

For the past few months leading up to today's national election, the four political leaders from opposing parties have tried to gain support from South Africans who hope for a better future for their country. In some ways, they did this through rallies with major celebrity musical artists and groups entertaining crowds.

Now, imagine if Ramaphosa (from the African National Congress), Malema (from the Economic Freedom Fighters), Zuma (from uMkhonto we Sizwe) and Steenhuisen (from the Democratic Alliance) banded together and swapped the podium for sold-out arenas, instruments and a mic.

Briefly News shared a post on our Facebook page asking our readers:

"If Cyril Ramaphosa, Julius Malema, John Steenhuisen and Jacob Zuma had to start a band, what would you call it?"

Mzansi Facebook users shared hilarious band names for Ramaphosa, Malema, Zuma and Steenhuisen. Image: Briefly - South African News

Source: Facebook

South Africans share potential band names for political leaders

In the comment section, people got creative when they shared what the four politicians would call themselves if they were in a musical group.

Teboho Montso gave their suggestion:

"For me, it will be a rock band called Screwed Four."

Johane Phiri wrote in the comment section:

"It could be called Zoom Band because Zuma is more prominent among his peers."

Not being specific, Johan van Wyk said:

"3 Crooks and a Gentleman."

Zithobile Francis Matyhobo didn't give a band name but said:

"All I know is that Ramaphosa will be the star and game-changer of the band."

While many suggested the name Empty Promises Band, Isaac Mercedes laughed and asked:

"Julius Malema and John Steenhuisen in the same band? The band has failed even before it has started."

Source: Briefly News