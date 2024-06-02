One woman in a TikTok video went viral after dealing with her misbehaving dog like a canine expert

Online users were amazed after the lady took control of her dog that crossed the line and was mingling with other dogs

In a TikTok video, netizens saw how a woman did not mess around after her dog strayed too far

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One woman in a TikTok video showed her dog, who is boss. The lady was not putting up with her dog after it chose to do its own thing.

A TikTok video shows a dog mom who taught her pet a lesson. Image: @maalieka_petersen

Source: UGC

Netizens were thoroughly entertained after seeing the no-nonsense woman deal with her dog. People flooded the comments with hilarious jokes about the situation.

Woman fetches dog in TikTok video

In a TikTok video by @maalieka_petersen, a dog ran out of a woman's yard. She followed the dog and dragged it back home as though it were a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip made it clear that the dog mom has experience with kids. Watch the video below:

SA amused by dog mom

Netizens thought the lady handled the situation perfectly. People were amused after seeing how the lady picked the dog up while it was socialising. Read the comments below:

user935764225745 joked:

"The sweater leash gives me PTSD."

TamagoM said:

"With a dog like that at the front gate, I won't take my chances to visit."

tonyaharyung wrote:

"One-handed girl power."

Mybeautiful3 commented:

"Mama of the adult sons. Raised our rottie and chow the same. My kids know I don’t play those games."

ILIA ARVELO added:

"When mom embarrasses you in front of your friends, the other dog."

Netizens react to dog on owner's back

Briefly News previously reported that it seems like owners putting dogs on their backs is becoming a trend, as another dog owner wrapped her dog and piggybacked it!

Netizens tried to figure out what was happening in the dog's mind because of its facial reaction to being restricted suddenly.

The young woman could not do her house chores and decided that the best thing would be to carry her dog as if it were a baby. Her video was a response to a similar video which Briefly News wrote about, where the dog owner also put her dog on her back because she couldn't clean. @liyaabona's video received 597.3K vires and was liked by 75K TikTokkers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News