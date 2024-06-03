A South African woman went viral on TikTok for enjoying sushi right after giving birth

The video shows her savouring the meal and expressing relief after nine months of avoiding it due to pregnancy

Many pregnant viewers resonated with the post, sharing their own cravings and anticipation for indulging in their favourite foods after childbirth

A woman was excited to enjoy her favourite sushi moments after delivering her baby. Image: @mrs_chantell_mahlangu

Source: TikTok

A woman couldn't wait to indulge in her favourite meal just moments after giving birth.

Woman feasts on sushi

Chantell Mahlangu (@mrs_chantell_mahlangu) posted a TikTok video showing herself eating a plate full of sushi while holding her newborn baby in bed in the maternity ward.

In the clip, Chantell is seen breathing a huge sigh of relief as she eats her Japanese treat and expresses that after nine long months, enjoying it feels like a reward.

Watch the video below:

Why should you avoid sushi when pregnant?

According to Healthline, eating sushi, at least the kind with raw fish, isn't advisable until after giving birth as it increases the risks of exposure to certain types of bacteria and high mercury levels during pregnancy. However, other kinds of sushi which do not contain any raw or undercooked meat is perfectly fine.

SA relates to the new mom's excitement

Many netizens, particularly pregnant women, could relate to Chantell's excitement about eating sushi. They, too, couldn't wait to eat and drink their favourite treat post-pregnancy.

BeeHive commented:

"So I’m not supposed to be eating sushi while pregnant???? And that’s 1 of the things I just long to have every day ‍♀️‍♀️."

Vusiwe Luthuli replied:

"I can't wait to eat everything . Almost there nami."

ninah said:

"July feels like 2 years to come ai."

nomthi 664 said:

"Congratulations mommy be careful of raw fish not good for breastfeeding ❤️❤️."

Lindiwe Mdlalose responded:

"Saze sahamba kancane isikhathi (The time is going so slowly)."

Bukie Mrs N commented:

"I wish nami to carry mine, God hear my heart ❤️. Congratulations mama ❤️."

kelebogile said:

"Savanna my darling, I cant wait for August."

Woman who delivered baby at 4am holds wedding ceremony on same day

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after holding her wedding ceremony immediately after giving birth to her first child.

A video shared on TikTok by @officialdestinyetiko2 revealed that the woman gave birth early in the morning on her wedding day.

Despite giving birth to her baby around 4 am, the strong woman still prepared for her wedding, which was conducted by 10 am.

Source: Briefly News