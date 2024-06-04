A South African woman posted a funny TikTok video using a Bluetooth microphone to address her husband coming home late

She playfully mocks him, asking where he's been and what it feels like to be a married man arriving home at 10 pm

The video went viral with many South Africans finding it humorous and questioning the husband's whereabouts

A woman used a microphone to address her husband's late coming. Image: @simcard_30

A woman posted a funny TikTok video showing how she addressed her husband for coming back home late at night using a Bluetooth microphone.

Wife mocks hubby using mic

The video posted by @simcard_30 shows the husband, named Themba, walking into their home. The woman hilariously mocks him for being a married man who arrives home late at night. She even asks Themba how it feels to be a married man who returns home at 10 p.m.

Speaking loudly into the microphone, she asks where he is coming from, as the man laughs in defeat and tries to get his wife to stop making fun of him.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes at hubby's late viral

The video left many Mzansi netizens amused as they reacted to the video with humour and funny comments. Some people were curious about the man's whereabouts and where his ring was.

SIP-SIP commented:

"I know it's none of my business but where is the ring?

Jay King Nkosi replied:

"uThemba umsulwa angena emnyango nawe uyambona."

God's Princess said:

"Amenzani amahloni ."

Clementine said:

"Mine comes at 7:30pm ai lapho ithi ngibonge ."

maDumakude replied:

"Phendula ndoda eshadile ubuyaphi ."

Stha-Hlumbane commented:

" Good job mshadikazi."

Nothando LaSimelane said:

"Aibo thatha I yogurt bandla uphume entwen."

Mrs Krobani❤️ replied:

"Futhi akaynxibanga iring ."

