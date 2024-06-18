“Woolworths Did Me Dirty”: Woman’s Glass Mug Breaks on Its First Use

A local woman shared that she bought a glass mug from Woolworths, which broke after she first used it

The mug split in half when the woman poured boiling water to make herself a cup of chamomile tea

People in the comment section advised the woman to put warm and not hot water in the cup, which she says she had done

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman fortunately recorded her Woolworths glass mug splitting in two after its first use. Images: @33nokoramoroka

Source: TikTok

A woman shared her disappointment in Woolworths when she bought a glass mug that instantly broke after its first use.

Many South Africans view the local store as one of quality, so it came as a surprise when @33nokoramoroka took to her TikTok account to share what happened with her purchase.

In the short clip, the woman showed the R59.95 grey Vienna glass mug, which is said to be made of high-quality glass and has a glossy finish. She adds boiling water to the mug containing a chamomile teabag. Shortly after, the mug splits in half once the water reaches the halfway mark.

@33nokoramoroka stated in her video:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Woolworths did me dirty."

Watch the video below:

Social media users respond to broken Woolworths mug

The woman's video garnered hundreds of comments from people who provided advice and cracked a few jokes.

@zana_uncensored told @33nokoramoroka:

"Rinse it with warm water before pouring hot water. If the glass is too cold, it’ll definitely crack or break when you pour boiling water."

@33nokoramoroka responded:

"I did because it’s new. I washed it with warm water before using it."

@phiwe472 joked and wrote in the comments:

"It probably only takes Woolworths water."

@ledi_zungu spoke about the proof of the broken item:

"Can we talk about how lucky you are getting this on video?"

@mia_tessy shared with the online community a fact about the mugs from one of Woolworths' brands:

"[In May], a statement was released for some of their Country Road mugs having a defect."

Woman exposes price difference of Woolworths and PEP beanies

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a South African woman on TikTok who compared two beanies, one from PEP and another from Woolworths.

The items looked identical — except for the price. Those sold at PEP retailed for R99, while similar ones sold at Woolworths were R249.99.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News