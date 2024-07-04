"People Are Risking": Video Captures Grown Men Squashed in the Boot of Toyota Yaris, SA Divided
- An amusing TikTok video showed two men crammed in the boot of a small Toyota Yaris
- The two men were filmed by a car following behind and tried to hide their faces
- The video sparked debate online, with some people finding it funny and others concerned about the safety risks
A TikTok video captured grown men squashed in the boot of a Toyota Yaris.
Men caught cramped in boot
The clip, taken by a person in the car following from behind, shows two men sitting uncomfortably in the boot of the small red hatchback car. They soon realised they were being filmed and tried to cover their faces with their jackets to avoid being identifiable.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the Yaris overload
The video garnered many views and mixed reactions from netizens. While some found the situation amusing, others deemed it reckless.
Some people even called out the cameraman for taking the footage, unnecessarily embarrassing the men.
katz called out the man who filmed the video:
"Uyaphapha good citizen . Where is that award after shooting?"
userNqoba joked:
"7 seata."
Khensane Whitney ❤️ was unimpressed:
"I saw this kind of situation at Tembisa I was so disappointed ."
Puseletso found the overload reckless:
"Then an accident happens, and no one lives. People are risking, cheating death."
MR Zee joked:
"From grooves at 2am we roll this way."
Video shows 2 men riding in bakkie with plastic bags over them
In another story, Briefly News reported that two creative gents had social media users laughing out loud after they were captured on video covered in large plastic bags while riding in the back of a bakkie to try to escape the cold wind.
Although one can't be too sure of the safety of their method, there's no chance of these two catching the cold, LOL.
Source: Briefly News
