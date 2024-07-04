A young woman took to her social media account and caught many people by surprise when she showed off her slim figure

In her viral TikTok video, the Johannesburg beauty walked down an aisle with sass before blowing kisses to her online audience

Some social media users hurried to the comment section to share their admiration for the woman's body, while others shared their concerns

A Jozi hun confused people with her petite frame. Images: @innocentiabuthelezii

Source: TikTok

A woman living in Johannesburg had many people gasping in the comments when they saw her tiny waist.

The stunning young lady, Innocentia, took to her TikTok account (using the handle @innocentiabuthelezii) to post a video of herself strutting her stuff down an aisle at an undisclosed location while wearing a black figure-hugging strapless dress.

Before the end of the short clip, the woman blows kisses to her online audience.

Watch the video below:

Woman's tiny waist gets the internet talking

While Innocentia often posts TikTok videos of her petite frame, it was the video above that caught social media users' attention. Some people were in awe of the woman's body shape while others shared their concerns.

@zoedikgale was conflicted and wrote in the comment section:

"I'm jealous, but I'm also worried."

@nomvymamancimanji asked the woman:

"How does it feel being God's favourite daughter?"

@beingpearlmckay said to the online community:

"In my mind, I’m like this before breakfast."

@thecommentguy101 shared their thoughts on the viral video:

"This isn't normal. Where's your stomach and stuff?"

@dumiecarol wrote in the comments what they would not dare do if they had a figure similar to Innocentia's:

"I will never sit down."

Woman with a slim waist and body causes a stir

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman abroad with an extremely slim frame and a tiny waist who left many netizens speechless and asking questions.

People also wondered if she could breathe or had internal organs due to how tiny her waist appeared. Still, the lady looked comfortable as she walked with speed and smiled at those who stopped to stare at her.

