A South African man named Siphiwe Vincent Mtshali shared photos of his stunning one-room home

The Facebook post featured images showing the transformation of the room which now boasts charcoal-coloured walls, blue lighting, and more

The post received overwhelming positive feedback, with many people praising his creativity and the final result

A man impressed many with how he styled and deocated his 1-room home. Image: Siphiwe Vincent Mtshali

Source: Facebook

A South African man wowed many social media users after showing the interior decorating progress of his small one-room home.

Man transforms 1-room

A Facebook post by Siphiwe Vincent Mtshali features 10 images of his space, showing how the room used to look with bare plastered walls before he took on a DIY project to paint them a dynamic charcoal colour and add special blue lighting. Siphiwe also installed a neat white ceiling board as there wasn’t one in the room before.

The space also boasts a neat bed, lounge area with a home theatre system, flat-screen TV, couch, and minibar fridge.

See the post below:

Siphiwe Vincent Mtshali transformed his small, bare one-room apartment. Image: Siphiwe Vincent Mtshali

Source: Facebook

SA shows man's home love

Many people were captivated by the man’s neat one-room bachelor pad, showering him with compliments.

Yusuf Grey Grey replied:

“Aish you see this is inspiring. If I get to this level all my goals are ACHIEVED. ✨.”

Muneer Court commented:

“Looks like a hotel room, well done.”

IG Sbaja loved the lights in the room:

“Where did you get those lights that are under the bed ❤️ please help me out I really need those ❤️.”

Tshidiso Skuda Nhlapo replied:

“Yohh, use benzine much, brother; that Gamazine was an excellent touch; it gives ur room so much style .”

NJ Shongwe commented:

“This is perfect paradise ❤️.”

Temwani Banda replied:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️Beautiful and well done .”

Karabo Mabena commented:

“Wow, this is really outstanding .”

Man shows off new and improved RDP house

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man transformed a basic RDP into a stunning home, inspiring many to take renovation notes.

TikTok user @azwifarw shared a video showing the impressive renovations and interior designing he has put into his RDP.

He showed part of the home, which boasts illuminating sleek furniture and pops of red, along with the tastefully decorated and compact space's black-and-white accents.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News