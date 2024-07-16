A gent expressed his sorrows over paying phone bills on TikTok

The guy named Mahlo was not prepared for his bank account to be cleaned out by Apple

Netizens who related to Mahlo’s pain shared their stories in the comments

A young iPhone user could not believe how dirty Apple did him.

A young gent was upset about Apple's billing, which left him broke. Image: @mashoto_.

Source: TikTok

Mahlo owes Apple R200 every month, and when Apple takes what’s theirs, he’s left with nearly nothing.

Gent complains about bank account being cleaned out by Apple

The iPhone is this generation’s most popular gadget. The iOS production has become luxurious and in high demand.

Owning one puts you on a particular pedestal and social group. This guy did not want to be left out and got himself one too.

Now, many other rules come with owning an iPhone; you keep your default ringtone, if it has a home button, it’s an Android, and if you don’t pay for Apple Music or iCloud, do you even own an iPhone?

Watch the video below:

Paying Apple’s phone bills

The iPhone comes with the Apple Music app that you must subscribe to to enjoy your favourite tunes, AppleTV, and iCloud. Mahlo has a subscription fee of R200 that he needs to pay every month.

This month, the gent was shocked when Apple took what was theirs and left him with nearly nothing. Some iPhone users understood his frustration:

@lekoshabs is on the run:

"I'm paying 59.00 still I don't have."

@Kim Scotland shared her scenario:

"They took mine yesterday."

@Sweet water is living freely:

"I'm glad I'm not paying anything la."

@Just Mbalz would rather spend her money on other things:

"My dunked all star box meal nge buddy coke gone. Apple y'all evil hai."

