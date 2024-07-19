“Your Skin Is So Beautiful”: SA Girl’s Skincare Routine Before School Impresses Mzansi
- A young lady took to social media to showcase her full skincare routine before school and people loved it
- In the video, she unveiled all the products that she applied to her face, and the clip went viral online
- The online community enjoyed watching the hun's clip as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts
A pupil in South Africa shared how she achieved her glowing skin, and people loved the hun's clear face.
Girl does full skincare routine before school
A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @edyn.solomon gave viewers a glimpse into her skincare routine.
The hun got ready at 6:30 a.m. and said she woke up early to wash her hair. The girl then went on to showcase her full skincare routine. First, she used an ice facial roller, which she placed on her face, and then she went on to wipe her face. @edyn.solomon added toner, serum, and other various products.
@edyn.solomon's clip impressed many, and some were astonished by the young lady's having so much time to conduct a whole skincare routine before school. Some expressed that they did not have that time or interest in skincare while still in school.
The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
People loved the hun's skincare clip
Many rushed to the lady's comments section to gush over her beautiful skin, while others inquired about more information.
Siphahle said:
"Your skincare routine is okay as it is, especially for your age. Don’t listen to all the miserable adults, okay, sweetie."
TayShai expressed:
"I didn't know that skin routines existed when I was in school...but your skin looks good."
Nana gushed over the young lady, saying:
"Omg, you're so pretty!"
User shared:
"You look beautiful, girl, look at that glowing skin."
Mymoens commented:
"Your skin is so beautiful."
