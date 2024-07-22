A man on TikTok gave a hilarious yet accurate explanation of what it’s like being a business owner on Facebook

A gent on TikTok gave a hilarious explanation of being a business owner on Facebook.

A business owner shared a hilarious explanation of how marketplace customers behave. Image: @uncledollar_.

Source: TikTok

The man who goes by @uncledollar on TikTok made netizens laugh with his accurate role-play.

Business owners throw jabs at annoying marketplace customers

Being a business owner is no child’s play, but being a business owner on Facebook is its own pandemic. A gent on TikTok shared a hilarious role-play of himself mimicking the indecisive customers he meets daily.

The gent sells sneakers and iPhones on the marketplace and often has to deal with unserious customers who ask for prices with no intent of buying, ridiculous discounts, or silly questions out of boredom.

The guy captioned his clip:

"Its hard selling of Facebook."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to the gent’s hilarious role-play

The gent, who clearly had a lot of petrol, made his point by driving up and down his block. He also had a good excuse to flex his stunning BMW.

Netizens created a thread of comments under the hilarious post:

@Lethu R. Masqngo realised something:

"I feel like this is more about the CAR than the Facebook thing."

@Tema maps related to the video:

"The accuracy in this."

@bongie_mk explained their frustrations:

"OMG, yoh by the time you get to the 5th person you have no strength because you know exactly what’s coming."

@YT: uNosipho_Gumede confessed to being the indecisive shopper:

"I’m that buyer literally send… is this still available and never come back but also get shocked when it’s sold."

