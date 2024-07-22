Young girls were faced with the unexpected when they had a small gathering celebrating a 21st birthday

As the huns were having fun, a cloth caught fire out of nowhere and their reaction was funny

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how the girls were so calm as if nothing was happening

A group of ladies reacted funnily to a cloth that caught ablaze. Images: @itayi.m

A video showing young girls hilariously having zero survival skills has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @itayi.m, the girls were celebrating the 21st birthday of one of them. They had a small sweet gathering. As they were having a nice time around the table that was decorated with snacks and candles to name a few, a cloth caught fire.

It was not clear how it happened but the girls hilariously had a lack of survival skills. They were so calm in handling the situation. Though it seemed small, things could have escalated quickly into something bad, thank God it didn't.

Girls react hilariously to burning cloth

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the girls

The video raked over 100k views, with many online users laughing and making jokes about the girls' response to the situation.

@habibi was entertained:

"The sense of urgency here is concerning ."

@el ✰ expressed:

"You guys were too calm for my liking omggggg."

@ joked:

"Actual footage of what really transpired on The Last Supper."

@SheThinkBothoToxic wrote:

"Zero survival skills ."

@a.n.g.i.eee laughed:

"Water water ! you guys are just girls fr."

@pako commented:

"Ehhh you guys are more calm than me ."

@BIG R said:

"Her blowing it modimo."

@antdote wondered:

"So you are both just feeding the fire more oxygen."

