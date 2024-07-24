Netizens were impressed with a photographer's work when he showed off a photoshoot with a female farmer

The duo snapped the pictures at the woman's farm and stunned people with the beautiful sunset and spinach bouquet

Members of the online community took to the video's comment section to shower the pair with compliments

A photographer shared the photoshoot results with a female farmer named Tumi. Images: @sir.pixels

A photographer worked his magic and presented beautiful images of a female farmer.

Goodman Bokaba, who uses the handle @sir.pixels on TikTok, took app users behind the scenes when he shot a few pictures of an entrepreneur named Tumi.

The man wrote in his video:

"Your client is a farmer and asked for a photoshoot at the farm."

In the short clip, Goodman showed the gorgeous woman standing between rows of growing vegetables, posing for the camera with a bouquet of spinach.

Watch the video below:

After social media users requested to see the results, Goodman returned to the app to showcase his stunning work.

Watch the second video below:

Netizens impressed with female farmer's photoshoot

Goodman's video became a viral sensation among TikTokkers, with many rushing to the comment section to shower the duo with compliments.

@elizabeth_chokoe loved the spinach bouquet. Seeing the app user's comment, the photographer responded:

"That was the crème de la crème of the photoshoot."

Giving the farmer her praise, @mochamela commented:

"Tumi is a beautiful soul. I like that she also supports black businesses."

@nqoh_x also complimented Tumi, describing the woman as the following:

"A boss babe."

@ogloo_riah called farming an art and added in the comment section:

"I love the concept behind the whole thing – the bouquet, the atmosphere, everything. Keep it up, sir behind the lens. A big shoutout to you, Madam, for giving us a glimpse of farming."

@mzala_2614 applauded Goodman and Tumi, saying:

"Beautiful set up and greenery. Well done, Mr Cameraman and Madam."

Young woman's cabbage business impresses Mzansi

In other farming news, a woman known as Cabbage Girl, who inspired the nation with her impressive sales.

In her X post's caption, Palesa Motaung shared that she sold 35,000 cabbages worth R617,000 in March this year. She added that the farm gate price for cabbages at that time was R16.

