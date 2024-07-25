A group of township gossip mongers were caught on camera during their morning session

The ladies, still dressed in their nightgowns, were seen focused on hot gossip

Netizens shared their thoughts on the "dangerous S.W.A.T. team."

A group of township gossip mongers scare Mzansi.

A group of township gossipers has Mzansi buzzing. Image: @toxic.vibes06

Source: TikTok

The ladies, still dressed in their nightgowns, were invested in fresh gossip.

Mzansi gossip mongers scare SA

Every town has gossip queens who maintain a low profile, but in the township, the gossipmongers are identified by their attire. More often than not, the controversial ladies stay in their pyjamas past noon and stand on street corners to discuss the latest gossip.

The women existed way before Shonda Rhimes' Lady Whistledown. They know everything about everyone, and their accuracy and predictions are unmatched.

A TikTok page that posts random content shared the funny and accurate clip with the caption:

"The most dangerous S.W.A.T. team in S.A."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mzansi's unofficial S.W.A.T. team

Mzansi joked around in the comments section about how dangerous the group of ladies is when dissecting one's personal life and the power they have to tarnish one's reputation.

Mzansi shared their thoughts in the comments as they joked around:

@honeyzee broke it down for Mzansi:

"The one with the phone... Is calling another member to come and join the morning session."

@Mahlatsi🇿🇦 explained her fear with gossipmongers:

"It's even scary passing them because you know very well that your their next topic."

@Regnarson knows the gossip queens all too well:

"Top class secret agents, they have Intel on every household in the hood, even bedroom secrets."

@SAPS gave all the props to the ladies of the town:

"They've been to more crime scenes than us."

