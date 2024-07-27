A young lady hilariously sprinted out of the shower after a residence almost burnt to ashes

The young woman was dressed in her nightgown and stood outside for two hours

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the young hun's funny antics

A young girl ran aout of the shower after a res fire alert went on. Images: @userthatlikesyatitties

A young woman had to cut her shower very short after a res caught fire. Netizens found the situation funny.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @userthatlikesyatitties, the young lady said she was busy enjoying a hot shower when she smelled something burning and soon after that one of the res mates shouted that there was fire.

The girlie had no choice but to quickly hop out of the shower and leave the res. She wore only her nightgown and went outside. According to her, she had to stand outside for two hours waiting for the res to be safe to be occupied again. It is unclear how the fire started, however, no one was injured.

Student runs out of shower because of fire

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers entertained by the video

The video raked over 32k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Rabelani Hope Thaba said:

"Yohhh am dying why is this not trending yet 😂😂😂😭😭😭."

@Owami🏄🏿‍♂️ joked:

"At least no one can ever say you don't bath 😁."

@Josh_uchiha00 expressed:

"Damn."

@𝙏𝙚𝙗𝙖 was in disbelief:

"😭😭😭Tjo."

@Dave_RSA asked:

"🤔What caused the fire? 🤔"

@bibble wrote:

"My biggest fear 👌😁."

@S.eemah_ · shared:

"Knowing me I would laugh so hard😭."

@Anele<3 commented:

"I would’ve finished my shower 😔."

@Amantle said:

"Sleeping with clothes on has nothing to do with this, but this is why I sleep with my clothes on😭."

