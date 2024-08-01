A desperate woman was seen trying to get into her man's car, but he would not let her

The lady kept on trying to open the driver's door, but her boyfriend had locked it and stepped hard on the accelerator

Netizens could not help but roast her in the comments section

A woman was caught on camera trying to get into her boyfriend's moving car.

A woman was caught on camera trying to get into her boyfriend's car. Image: @Stock/@kayymore0/TikTok

She desperately tried to open the driver's door, but he stepped on the accelerator and drove off.

Woman desperately chases bae's car after speeding off

A woman was caught on camera trying to open her boyfriend's car. As she tried to get herself inside, her boyfriend stepped too hard on the accelerator and drove off.

The lady's rainy day got even greyer when she watched her boyfriend drive off without her. A TikTok page that posts random clips shared the hilarious video.

It accumulated over 272K views, 5566 likes, 439 comments and 405 saves. The cameraman ended viewers with his hilarious laugh heard as he filmed the funny clip.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's car chase

Netizens roasted the lady in the comments section, as women are the ones who urge men to get cars, but this particular refused to give a woman a ride. Mzansi turned the comments section into a comedy special:

@user507359390525 mocked the woman:

"Indoda must have a car. The results."

@ratanangmalokakot warned the lady:

"Sesi don’t ever do that to yourself again……anyway sorry."

@Mbhali Olifant could not get enough of the videographer:

"The laugh makes the video funnier."

@Prudee would love to be present for the story time:

"I can imagine her narrating the story to her friends, 'Wa hamba yezwa!! Wangishiya kanjalo nje.'"

@Sizah could not bear the humiliation:

"I will cry 40days and 40nights."

@Mzi🤎thought wrong:

"At first I thought she left the car without pulling the handbrake."

Source: Briefly News