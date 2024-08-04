A woman shared how she ignored red flags over and over again in her relationship

The lady was so love-blinded that she bought her now-ex a vehicle with a bank loan before blessing him with a house

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing shock and sharing opinions

A woman shared her story of staying in a toxic relationship and avoiding clear red flags.

Speaking on the Madam Speaker podcast on YouTube, Diniko said she took out a loan from the bank and bought her now-ex a car. However, things took a turn and three weeks down the line she was not allowed to be inside the car.

One time, she found the man with another woman in the car. When she tried to confront him, he gave the other lady his work pistol to shoot her. The man was a police officer.

The woman woke up in the ICU after three months and went back to him. The gent apologised saying that it won't happen again. Well, that was false because he bumped her on the ankle with the car she took out a loan for. Now, she can't properly walk. Another option is to amputate her leg.

Woman plays Bob the Builder in toxic relationship

Netizens express disbelief

Even after that, she forgave him and bought him a house. The online users reacted to the video, with many expressing their shock at the situation.

@becomingdineom1187 said:

"Every women needs to watch your lives Madam Speaker. Very informative women are suffering in silence out there."

@tshegofalosiele340 wrote:

"An entire house? A whole house? It must have been witchcraft."

@DelisileNgema was in disbelief:

"Yooo men hate us struuu."

@tshireletsophago2813 commented:

"Shuu this is hard am in a relationship and we’re busy building my biggest fear I dump my boyfriend weekly so hard to believe in man."

@user-rr1hq2tj5t said:

"This man will never respect us coz we do thingd in the name of love. they must just work their asses hard. coz wow, we endup hurt as woman."

