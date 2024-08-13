A young and proud gentleman took to social media to show off his rental living space

The man asked netizens to give him corrections and pointers that could make his place more stunning

The online community reacted to the photos, with many complimenting the guy for keeping his space clean

A young man flexed his decor skills. Images: @Tshi Amo

A young man took to social media and showed off his rental space and asked for corrections from the netizens.

Tshi Amo shared a few photos of his place in a popular Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. His space was neat and well-organised - a true gentleman's place indeed.

He captured his nicely made bed. Next to it was his TV stand and his plasma and sound system. He also showed his spotless kitchen space that had a kettle, gas stove and fridge to name just a few.

Gent flex rental living space

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens love the man's space

The online users reacted to the gent's space, with many commending him for taking good care of his living space.

@Martina Thina Kganyago said:

"This is so beautiful and clean hle👌🔥."

@Zanotho T. M Dlamini complimented:

"Very beautiful, neat and clean 👌no correction I love ❤️ it."

@Kay Motor Star admired:

"Organized, clean just perfect. No correction."

@Lebo Lebza loved:

"Wow I'm so impressed 👏beautiful, clean and neat. No corrections ❤."

@Shumirai Munjeri wanted to know:

"Where did you get your bedding."

@Palesa Betela asked:

"Plug for the mini table next to your bed please? 🥺🔥🔥."

@Nosipho Bomela shared:

"It's so perfect."

@Ontlametse Mogotsi commented:

"I love it, very clean and colour combinations, just wow."

@Boledi Promise said:

"Very impressive 🫶🫶🤗🤗🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Gentleman impress netizens with his living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gauteng man who showed off his stunning living space.

Spha Nkomo posted pictures of his one room on Facebook. The man made it known that red is his favourite colour. Most of the items in his space are red. The one room has a cupboard, fridge, neatly made bed, flat-screen TV with a stand, and a sofa among other things.

