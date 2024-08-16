A clip showcasing delivery drivers from different companies paying tribute to a co-worker who was allegedly murdered has gone viral

The video gained massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The footage touched Mzansi netizens as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A devastating tragedy had hit delivery drivers who took to the streets to mourn the life of their fellow colleague, as seen in a video making rounds on social media.

Delivery drivers paid tribute to a murdered colleague in Johannesburg in a viral TikTok video. Image: @b_mathie

Delivery drivers from various companies pay tribute to colleague who was murdered

One delivery driver's life was cut short during the call of duty. The footage shared by @b_mathie shows many delivery drivers from different companies paying their respect to their co-worker who has reportedly been murdered in Snake Park Soweto.

The video shows the drivers filling the streets on their motorbikes. The clip grabbed the attention of many and garnered loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the footage below:

The delivery drivers' grand gesture touched SA

The death of the delivery driver saddened people in Mzansi as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts while some offered their condolences.

BT Mokoena Mavundla expressed:

"I will never heal from this poor guy died azolethela mina ukudla I still feel bad."

Bizarro388 shared:

"Rough areas like Snake Park get Uber Eats, yet my sophisticated kasi like Kagiso is not allowed. Why though? Rest easy, brother."

Queenwarriorthe1st commented:

"Someone’s child, brother, uncle, father, etc. may his soul rest in peace."

Nthabiseng China Moloko wrote:

"They are just trying to make an honest living."

Alpha Male replied:

"South Africa is beyond repair."

Source: Briefly News