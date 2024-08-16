A young lady on TikTok shared the proud moment of purchasing her family’s first automatic washing machine

The hard worker saved up over R6K to finally own the big machine, which made her little sister proud

Social media users expressed their thoughts on the lady’s purchase via sweet comments

A proud firstborn daughter shared her first big girl purchase on TikTok after saving over R6000 to buy a luxurious washing machine for her home.

The lady vlogged her special moment, capturing her little sister’s sweet reaction.

Young lady shares significant achievement of purchasing Defy automatic washing machine

Firstborn daughters are often seen as the deputy parents who put everyone in line in order to ensure the household runs smoothly. These daughters also eventually become breadwinners in their families.

A woman on TikTok, Nosipho, shared one of her proudest moments when she bought her family’s first luxurious washing machine. She could not believe the great job she had done until she went home to unbox the big boy.

She captured a good unboxing of the washing machine, but what truly stole the show was her little sister’s reaction when it arrived.

Nosipho shared the clip with the caption:

“POV: You bought an automatic washing machine cash. Firstborn duties.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady buying Defy washing machine

Social media users were emotional over the lady’s video and wished her well:

@S loved the sister's reaction:

"It's how happy your little sister is for me."

@user64876434568990

"This is going to be the first thing I buy for my mom because I'm turning 21 this year and I never washed my clothes in my entire life mom do my laundry with her hands."

@withlove_hlubikazi wished the lady well:

"May your pockets never run dry mamas! May God be with you."

@Busi🏳️‍🌈🎀. congratulated the young lady:

"Big gurl purchases , well done sweetheart."

@Jocelyn FLores loved the woman's clip:

"This is beautiful and very inspiring, so proud of you makazi."

