A woman on TikTok caused major chest pains when she took her followers grocery shopping with her

Boipelo Seremane made Mzansi guess her gigantic Makro grocery restock worth two trolleys filled with essentials and luxuries

Social media users were in awe of the size of her wallet since groceries have become a luxury

A Mzansi lady on TikTok shared her massive grocery restock from Makro. The woman, Boipelo Seremane, wowed the internet when she filled up two trolleys with groceries.

A Mzansi lady made SA guess how much her two grocery trolleys cost her. Image: @boipelo_seremane

Source: TikTok

Seremane shopped for everything from cleaning supplies to snacks as she pushed her trolleys from aisle to aisle.

SA guesses lady’s two full trolleys groceries from Makro

South Africa has made peace with the fact that groceries have become a luxury for which many solely go to work. With the high cost of living, Eskom shady, and SARS taking their own share in people’s salaries, the country has no time to mourn the good old days.

A Mzansi lady, Boipelo Sereman, does not seem to be affected by South Africa’s embarrassing economic state as she proved her pockets to be fed while grocery shopping at Makro. The lady filled up two trolleys with essentials and treats.

One cart was filled with toiletries and cleaning supplies, while the other was filled with edibles of all kinds. Boipelo made her TikTok friends guess how much she had spent at the store.

She posted her massive shopping on TikTok with the caption:

“Grocery restock.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman restocking groceries at Makro

Social media users were amazed by the lady’s ability to shop for so many items during an economically embarrassing season in South Africa:

@Zesuliwe Khumalo sighed:

"Sorry for the people who have to unpack."

@Eazy_e33 needed clarification:

"Is it for charity, kgan?"

@zipho z :)🌈🪼🪻🌷guessed:

"That looks like it was R10 000."

@Atli:-| could not remember the last time they were at Makro:

"When was the last time I even smelled Makro."

Woman shows off over R10k Makro grocery haul for family of 3

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared a vlog of herself and her sister going to Makro to buy their groceries. The TikTokker shared that over R10,000 was spent on luxuries, baby food, eggs, milk, and more.

People in the comment section shared their disbelief, likening the amount to someone's salary.

