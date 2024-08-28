A video of a man climbing the stage went viral online, leaving many people cracking up in laughter

It sparked amusement among netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok

Comments flooded in, with many poking fun at the gent while some expressed their thoughts

One young man decided to choose violence as he claimed a stage in a video making rounds online.

A young man climbed the stage in a TikTok video, leaving SA amused.

Man climbs stage in a video

The footage shared by @thapeloteffo97 on the video platform shows a young man climbing on the stage. People sang and danced in the clip while the gent who claimed the stage clapped his feet.

@thapeloteffo97’s video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. The man entertained the online community with his hilarious antics, leaving many in stitches.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The video amused South Africans, who flooded comments with jokes and laughter while others wondered how he got up there in the first place.

Nqobile Maluka simply asked:

"Bathong why?"

Freda Katlego McBedd poked fun at the gent, saying:

"Klapping with his feet."

Badgyalmimi added:

"He was a fairy."

Pontsho Mokgwatsane wrote:

"What led him to this."

Rat commented:

"South Africa is just so random."

Cape Town road worker makes motorists’ day with hilarious dance moves

Briefly, News previously reported that a man in Mzansi set the internet ablaze with his amusing dance moves in a video making rounds online.

A video posted by visit_capetown on Instagram shows a road worker from the mother city dancing and enjoying his time while working. The man entertained many people who were in their cars with his moves, and the footage went on to become a hit on Instagram, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

