SA Man’s Stage Climb Goes Viral on TikTok, Leaving Mzansi Peeps in Stitches
- A video of a man climbing the stage went viral online, leaving many people cracking up in laughter
- It sparked amusement among netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok
- Comments flooded in, with many poking fun at the gent while some expressed their thoughts
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
One young man decided to choose violence as he claimed a stage in a video making rounds online.
Man climbs stage in a video
The footage shared by @thapeloteffo97 on the video platform shows a young man climbing on the stage. People sang and danced in the clip while the gent who claimed the stage clapped his feet.
@thapeloteffo97’s video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. The man entertained the online community with his hilarious antics, leaving many in stitches.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the funny video below:
Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments
The video amused South Africans, who flooded comments with jokes and laughter while others wondered how he got up there in the first place.
Nqobile Maluka simply asked:
"Bathong why?"
Freda Katlego McBedd poked fun at the gent, saying:
"Klapping with his feet."
Badgyalmimi added:
"He was a fairy."
Pontsho Mokgwatsane wrote:
"What led him to this."
Rat commented:
"South Africa is just so random."
Cape Town road worker makes motorists’ day with hilarious dance moves
Briefly, News previously reported that a man in Mzansi set the internet ablaze with his amusing dance moves in a video making rounds online.
A video posted by visit_capetown on Instagram shows a road worker from the mother city dancing and enjoying his time while working. The man entertained many people who were in their cars with his moves, and the footage went on to become a hit on Instagram, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za