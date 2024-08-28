Global site navigation

SA Man’s Stage Climb Goes Viral on TikTok, Leaving Mzansi Peeps in Stitches
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A video of a man climbing the stage went viral online, leaving many people cracking up in laughter
  • It sparked amusement among netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok
  • Comments flooded in, with many poking fun at the gent while some expressed their thoughts

One young man decided to choose violence as he claimed a stage in a video making rounds online.

A TikTok video shows a man climbing the stage, leaving peeps in laughter.
A young man climbed the stage in a TikTok video, leaving SA amused. Image: @thapeloteffo97
Source: TikTok

Man climbs stage in a video

The footage shared by @thapeloteffo97 on the video platform shows a young man climbing on the stage. People sang and danced in the clip while the gent who claimed the stage clapped his feet.

@thapeloteffo97’s video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. The man entertained the online community with his hilarious antics, leaving many in stitches.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The video amused South Africans, who flooded comments with jokes and laughter while others wondered how he got up there in the first place.

Nqobile Maluka simply asked:

"Bathong why?"

Freda Katlego McBedd poked fun at the gent, saying:

"Klapping with his feet."

Badgyalmimi added:

"He was a fairy."

Pontsho Mokgwatsane wrote:

"What led him to this."

Rat commented:

"South Africa is just so random."

