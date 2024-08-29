A local woman with short hair visited a hair salon in Cape Town and left with a transforming wig installation

The hairstylist gave the woman a high ponytail, which made her look completely different

The hair transformation surprised a few members of the online community, who said it made the woman look younger

A woman's hair transformation stunned internet users. Images: @chichie1988

Source: TikTok

Hair can transform our appearance and boost our confidence, making us feel like a better version of ourselves. When one woman with very short hair stepped into a hair salon, she surprised people by leaving looking completely different.

The power of hair

A hairdresser in Bellville, Cape Town, uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@chichie1988) where she transformed a woman by simply changing her hairstyle.

The client had little to no hair at the back of her head, but this didn't stop the hair expert from doing her thing. She installed a wig, giving the woman a high ponytail and styled edges.

Watch the video below:

Hair transformation stuns Mzansi

People on the internet could not believe how different the woman looked after her hair was done. Some even commented that the client looked younger than she was after the hairstylist installed the luscious wig.

@nwabisa_khohlakala told the hairstylist:

"You are a magician."

Many people agreed with @_phomolo when they said:

"The way it made her look younger!"

@nelly.chocolate wrote in the TikTokker's comment section:

"You made her feel pretty. That's all that matters. Nice job."

Although @sisipho_m22 called the transformation beautiful, they added:

"But I cannot trust the wind in Cape Town."

@user7530361106170 laughed and said:

"No, these are two different people. There's no way."

@angelsdaughter007 told the online community:

"Before installing, she looked so much older, but after the installation, baddie mode activated."

Woman flies to SA to get her hair done

In another story, Briefly News reported about a social media influencer who travelled all the way to Johannesburg to get her hair done by a colourist with a magic touch.

People in the comment section admired the result and showered the young lady with compliments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News