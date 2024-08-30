One lecturer at North-West University went above and beyond for her students in a video making rounds online

The prof bought her learners meals, and they showed it off in the TikTok clip, grabbing many's attention

People loved the woman's warm gesture as they flooded the comments section, praising her

A lecturer at North-West University went viral on the video platform for her heartwarming gestures towards her students.

North-West University professor spoiled her students with a meal of their choice in a TikTok video. Image: @kagiso_somngesi

Source: TikTok

Professor buys students meals of their choice

One babe who goes by the TikTok handle @kagiso_somngesi captured the wholesome moment of the professor's grand gesture.

@kagiso_somngesi posted a video on TikTok showcasing how a professor named Linda spoiled each student with a meal of their choice that cost R10 at the North-West University cafeteria. In the clip, the learners on campus were excited as they thanked the lecturer for her kindness.

While taking to TikTok, @kagiso_somngesi simply said:

"Very demure of Prof Linda."

Online users well received the footage, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking many viewers, along with thousands of likes and comments

Watch the wholesome video below:

Netizens are smitten by the professor's grand gesture

Social media users were amazed by the lecturer's kindness towards her students, and many showered her with praise.

Jumper4christ said:

"When I grow up, I'd like to be Prof Linda."

Olorato added:

"Can Prof Linda come to Potch?"

OG woizen expressed:

"Prof Corrie??? We are suffering at PUK."

Tsholofelo Goba simply gushed:

"So beautiful."

NTokozokabaimsimanga commented:

"Prof. Linda, money long."

To which the lady responded by saying:

"Listen heart even bigger."

Koki shared:

"Right? She rich, rich, Imagine how many students they have."

Lecturer’s innovative assignment options go viral on TikTok, peeps are stocked

Briefly News previously reported that students love to be given options for assignments, especially those that are easy, quick and simple, and this lecture did just that for his beloved pupils.

The footage shared by @kkenziegreene on TikTok has gained popularity on social media. Within a few hours of its publication, it generated over 25.9 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments. The clip shows the lecturer standing behind a podium, conversing with his students.

Source: Briefly News