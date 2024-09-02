SA teacher left many in stitches after her school kids started making noise, leading to her losing her cool

The young teacher looked as tired as if she had a long day, leaving many people feeling sorry for her

Social media users commended the teacher for her career path, as handling a lot of kids is no joke

A primary school teacher shared her daily struggle dealing with noisy kids. Image @bojie04bonolo

A gorgeous primary school teacher amused the online community after sharing a video of her classroom breakdown while dealing with noisy kids.

The Grade 6 teacher, who goes by the handle @bonjie04bonolo, was sitting at her desk in her classroom while the kids were making noise in the background.

Teacher loses her cool in front of learners

In the video, the teacher faced her learners when a noise erupted. Out of the blue, she let out a loud sigh, saying:

"Yey, yeh, Yohh."

Overwhelmed, she placed her face on her desk and covered it with her arms.

Watch the video below:

The teacher's beauty steals the spotlight

After watching the video, social media users flooded the teacher's comment section, sharing their amusement, while some saw an opportunity to compliment the gorgeous babe.

User @thandokuhle_m28 posed a silly question:

"Why were our teachers so old 😭😭😭."

User @ref.inc commented:

"I'm a mom, I applaud anyone who takes up teaching, I don't think it gets better with any grade."

User @its.juss.melo was left in stitches, adding:

"You got me laughing out loud at work🤣."

User @shareen.maleka felt scared, detailing:

"Watching this at 2:48AM going to do my practicals at 8 ...I am feeling it shame💔😭😭."

User @saffron_lifesyle passed on a compliment, adding

"😭😭😭 even this beautiful teachers get the same treatment like you’re so gorgeous they should be liking you and respect you😂😂😂😂."

User @thatlady_1 shared:

"😂😂😂 my kid likes to tells me how the teacher reacted everyday after school.. I forget about my work issues for a min 😂😂😂."

A teacher angers Mzansi after cutting the learner's hair

In another article by Briefly News, a teacher rubbed the online community incorrectly after cutting a school learner's braids with scissors.

Social media users commented that it was not her place to cut the young girl's braid, while some shared that if they were in the learner's shoes, they would have gone back to the classroom to cut the teacher's hair.

