Musa Motha, the famous amputee dancer who appeared on Britain's Got Talent, performed at this year's Summer Paralympics

The dancing star graced the stage for the Opening Ceremony, which took place in Paris, France

Social media users could not help but shed a tear and applaud for the young man's performance

Amputee dancer Musa Motha performed at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Images: @musa_motha95

Since appearing on Britain's Got Talent in 2023, Musa Motha has made headlines worldwide. The brilliant amputee dancer again made South Africans proud after they saw him perform at this year's Paralympics.

A star on the stage

The TikTok account Echos of Afrika (@echosofafrika) uploaded a video of Musa gracefully dancing at this year's Summer Paralympics (also known as the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games) during the Opening Ceremony.

With a huge crowd watching his moves, the South African dancer used his crutches to dominate the stage.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds Musa Motha's Paralympic performance

Musa received love from many South Africans who saw the viral video on their For You Pages. The local social media users shared how proud they were to be from South Africa and see the dancer representing the country.

@lusbelle told the online community:

"Being a South African means you're a full-time supporter, sana. Greatness everywhere."

@mpumi_wa_havillah wrote in the comments:

"Why do I feel like crying watching this? South Africa is such a blessed country."

@internationalbae16 asked app users:

"Are you sure South Africa isn't heaven?"

@user681500108070 proclaimed for all to see:

"Love my country."

@larabessenger shared their thoughts about the performance:

"Wow. Another new South African hero. This brought tears to my eyes. Well done, young man. You have made us proud. So beautiful."

@brendylicious2 told people online:

"The level of talent in South Africa is amazing. We're permanently in support mode because we're winning everywhere."

Happy graduate dances in wheelchair on stage

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man in a wheelchair who had people in tears as he took to the graduation stage and danced with pride.

Mzansi social media users felt extremely happy watching the video and told the man he was an inspiration.

