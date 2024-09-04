CPUT students were not about to wait in a long and messy line to get into a shuttle

The naughty and impatient students came up with a plan and entered the bus via a window

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

CPUT students hilariously got into a shuttle via windows. Images: @iam.lilly_m/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

One thing about students, they will find a plan. A group of students were captured in a video getting into a shuttle via a window.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @iam.lilly_m, a CPUT shuttle is seen stationery as students got in. However, some students didn't have the patience to wait in the line that was long and where everyone was pushing each other. So, they came up with an alternative plan.

They decided to enter the shuttle via a window. Twom gents were seen helping one of their mates jump - the bus windows were too high. The young naughty man made it on the bus. The TikTokker wanted to join the window gang but for some reason, they couldn't

"I also wanted to get in through the window, the line was tew long man and people were pushing each other."

CPUT students hop into shuttle via window

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the naughty students

The video gained over 3k likes, with many online users laughing at the situation.

@Nothando_Buthelezi was entertained:

"Love my people 😭😂❤️."

@ongie mampinga❤️ asked:

"Nibuye njani?😂😂ingathi bezishuba nyan ke after bash." (How did you come back because it seems like it was hectic after the bash)

Students hilariously sneak alcohol into res

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mpumalanga student who used her hair to sneak booze into res.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @luluthoxhanti3, the students are presumably walking from groove or a liquor store. They bought alcohol. However, they stay at a res where alcohol is not permitted. The naughty scholars came up with a plan. One of them had long hair and was wearing a tight top. They placed the two bottles of booze on their back and used the long her to hide them.

