A gent shared then-and-now photos of his group of friends, but one friend, "Tall," became the subject of playful trolling for no longer living up to his nickname

South Africans chimed in with humorous comments, poking fun at his transformation

Despite the jabs, the thread provided lighthearted entertainment, celebrating the fun of friendships

A shared post of old and new photos by friends quickly turned into a playful roast of "Tall," whose nickname no longer fit. Images: @king_vodloza.

A group of friends recently took to social media to share their then-and-now photos, reflecting on their journey from high school to adulthood.

The nostalgic post, meant to celebrate growth and change, soon became the subject of lighthearted trolling from South African netizens, with one friend, known as "Tall," becoming the focus of the jokes.

From Tall to short

The viral video quickly garnered attention, as many users reminisced about their high school days while poking fun at Tall’s current stature:

Several users joked that his nickname no longer seemed to match his appearance.

Despite the jabs, the viral thread provided lighthearted entertainment for South Africans, with many enjoying the spirit of fun and camaraderie that marked the conversation.

@king_vodloza's post reminded me of how friends change over the years—and how some nicknames may no longer fit quite like they used to!

South Africans take jabs at one friend

Mzansi couldn't help but troll the friends. One comment from user @Bee17 humorously stated:

"I knew we all thought of Tall being one of the community members 🤣"

While @MaKamo added a cryptic tone that left others laughing:

“Bathong I thought Tall...”

Other netizens chimed in with their playful remarks. @user2922483250799 joked:

“I thought I’d see Tall rocking a dress.”

@user4497322012806 took the humour further, saying:

“Tall, why emfutshane ngku?🫣🫣🫣” [Why is Tall, short now?]

Amidst the playful banter, some users expressed disappointment with Tall’s transformation. @Andiswa Pita commented:

"I don't know why but Tall kinda disappointed something 😩🥺"

@Thobani added to the growing chorus with:

"So Tall is no longer Tall anymore 😭"

The trolling didn’t stop there, as @Sesi anonymous rounded off the teasing by quipping:

"Tall is no longer tall, he caught up 😅"

