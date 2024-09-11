“Good Day to Have an Air Fryer”: Woman Inspires Followers to Try S’mores in Air Fryer
- A woman shared a viral video showing how to make s'mores in an air fryer, exciting her followers
- Many users expressed their envy, with some lacking ingredients or an air fryer, while others eagerly sought instructions to try the snack
- This easy air fryer treat has inspired many to get creative in the kitchen
Social media user @rukayah_ajil delighted her followers by demonstrating how to make s’mores in an air fryer, sparking excitement and curiosity.
The clip captioned: “Making s’mores in the air fryer 😌,” showcased a quick and easy alternative to the classic campfire treat using the popular kitchen gadget.
More snacks to make in the TikTok video
With air fryers becoming an increasingly popular tool for culinary experimentation, this simple snack idea has inspired many to get creative in the kitchen.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video on TikTok below:
Whether fully stocked with ingredients or still gathering supplies, @rukayah_ajil’s air fryer s’mores look set to become a trending treat.
Peeps are excited to try a new snack
@rukayah_ajil's followers quickly flocked to the comment section, expressing their envy and eagerness to try the air fryer hack.
One user, @faiq, was quick to express their frustration, writing:
"Hold up, I have an air fryer but no chocolate and marshmallows."
Similarly, @dayah humorously shared their predicament:
"Hold up, I have chocolate and marshmallow but don't have air fryer 😇"
For those ready to dive into the trend but lacking key details, @khai asked some questions, hoping to replicate the tasty treat:
“Temperature? timer? please?"
The desire to experiment was widespread, with @✌WspLemon✌ enthusiastically commenting:
“I need to do that. I’ll update u guys. Just comment, please (I don’t have the stuff yet to make it).”
While others, like @Satoru gojo, humorously expressed their jealousy:
"I think this is the first time in my life that I've been so jealous of someone having an air fryer."
Despite the lack of traditional campfire ingredients, Bentley (Sandlot version) summed up the general feeling, stating:
“Good day to have an air fryer.”
Hun plugs Mzansi into an easy pizza recipe
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a hun showed Mzansi how to make a quick and tasty pizza using tortilla wraps, capturing the attention of South Africans.
The recipe has become popular among parents looking for creative lunchbox ideas, earning praise and gratitude from followers.
Many followers expressed their eagerness and excitement to try it out.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za