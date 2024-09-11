A woman shared a viral video showing how to make s'mores in an air fryer, exciting her followers

Many users expressed their envy, with some lacking ingredients or an air fryer, while others eagerly sought instructions to try the snack

This easy air fryer treat has inspired many to get creative in the kitchen

A hun sparked excitement with her viral video showing how to make s'mores in an air fryer. Images: @rukayah_ajil.

Social media user @rukayah_ajil delighted her followers by demonstrating how to make s’mores in an air fryer, sparking excitement and curiosity.

The clip captioned: “Making s’mores in the air fryer 😌,” showcased a quick and easy alternative to the classic campfire treat using the popular kitchen gadget.

More snacks to make in the TikTok video

With air fryers becoming an increasingly popular tool for culinary experimentation, this simple snack idea has inspired many to get creative in the kitchen.

Whether fully stocked with ingredients or still gathering supplies, @rukayah_ajil’s air fryer s’mores look set to become a trending treat.

Peeps are excited to try a new snack

@rukayah_ajil's followers quickly flocked to the comment section, expressing their envy and eagerness to try the air fryer hack.

One user, @faiq, was quick to express their frustration, writing:

"Hold up, I have an air fryer but no chocolate and marshmallows."

Similarly, @dayah humorously shared their predicament:

"Hold up, I have chocolate and marshmallow but don't have air fryer 😇"

For those ready to dive into the trend but lacking key details, @khai asked some questions, hoping to replicate the tasty treat:

“Temperature? timer? please?"

The desire to experiment was widespread, with @✌WspLemon✌ enthusiastically commenting:

“I need to do that. I’ll update u guys. Just comment, please (I don’t have the stuff yet to make it).”

While others, like @Satoru gojo, humorously expressed their jealousy:

"I think this is the first time in my life that I've been so jealous of someone having an air fryer."

Despite the lack of traditional campfire ingredients, Bentley (Sandlot version) summed up the general feeling, stating:

“Good day to have an air fryer.”

