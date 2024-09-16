Jehovah's witnesses in Bloemfontein went to a busy street that was full of groovists to preach

The witnesses held a prayer session and preached while the clubgoers were busy having fun

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A video showing Jehovah's witnesses preaching at groove has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @h.otmess, the groovists are doing their own thing, dancing and having a good time at a busy street that had a packed club. As they were having fun, Jehovah's witnesses decided to show up.

The churchgoers stood outside the club and started preaching. Groovists being groovists, they were not shaken by the Jehovah's witnesses act. They continued their groove and took videos of the fascinating situation, lol. The TikTokker jokes, saying he needs to change his ways.

"I need to change my ways fr."

Jehovah's witnesses preach at groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Ashley Louis_Jnr laughed:

"It can only be in Bloemfontein 🤣🤣🤣."

@LelowMolelemane was entertained:

"I thought it Zombies😩😩😂."

@iGHOSTI YANGEMPELA joked:

"Repent same time and quit groove 😭😂😂."

@teezm expressed:

"You need to change where you groove."

@Mianda Bakgosi507 wrote:

"Bloemfontein is a movie, but in all honesty…I want to check their church out because they are persistent."

@gabbst✰r commented:

"I would've dipped fr."

@RicardoBouverie shared:

"I usually go stand and listen to them. Then return to my friends. I believe that it is imperative to have balance in your life."

@oh.boi.s1ime said:

"At least we groove safe, in the name of Jesus. 🤣🤣🤣"

