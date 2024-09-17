A passionate foundation phase teacher warmed South Africans when she picked up one of her learners during a lesson

Pinky shared that her job as a teacher is actually a calling and that she enjoys her job a lot

Social media users praised the young teacher for going the extra mile to make sure that her learners are taught in a healthy environment

A young South African foundation phase teacher showed Mzansi how she fosters a healthy learning environment for her learners.

A young foundation phase educator warmed Mzansi with her passion for teaching. Image: @piinkybae

Pinky treats her learners like her own babies and turns the classroom into a warm home for every pupil.

Mzansi foundation phase teacher turns into mother for learners

South Africans praised a young foundation phase teacher after she expressed her passion for her job. Many of the people who cheered the lady on have horrible memories of going to school and being taught by ruthless teachers.

Today, many teachers have become mindful of how they treat their learners and prioritise a safer and healthier learning environment for all. Pinky, the young foundation phase teacher, posted a clip of herself carrying one of her learners on her hip during a lesson.

The lady had no problem juggling a clingy pupil while ensuring the rest of the classroom was busy with a fresh lesson for the day. The young teacher captioned her video:

“This job is a calling.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to passionate foundation phase teacher

Social media users praised the young educator for loving her job:

@Daisy Motaung wrote:

"Two learners from my class refused to go home on Friday unless I kissed them on the cheek."

@Mercy shared a memory:

"I remember one of them dragged me to the loo to help her wipe after number two."

@Tumi Velaphi shared something sweet:

"You cannot teach them if you don't love them."

