Global site navigation

Woman Shares Sprite and Tea Homemade Refreshment Drink, Scoring More Ideas: “Add Some Fresh Fruits”
People

Woman Shares Sprite and Tea Homemade Refreshment Drink, Scoring More Ideas: “Add Some Fresh Fruits”

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A babe shared a video making a summer refreshment drink using Sprite cooldrink and a few tea bags
  • The easy-to-make refreshment cooler was received well by the online community, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts
  • Some social media users suggested different tea flavours to try and other things to add to the drink

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A babe plugged others with an easy to make cocktail drink for summer
A TikTok user shared a video of her Sprite and tea cooldrink infusion. Image: @tbecks
Source: TikTok

A content creator shared a video on her social media showing her followers how to make a summer refreshment cocktail using a Sprite cooldrink, tea bags, and ice cubes.

The aesthetically pleasing video was shared on TikTok by the hun under her user handle @tbecks__ and received

The easy-to-make Sprite-iced-cooler

In the video, the lady starts by opening the bottle of Sprite and adding a few bags of tea. She then sets it aside for some time to allow the drink to absorb the tea's colour and flavour before shaking and pouring it into a glass full of ice.

Read also

SA babe receives advice after a failed cooking attempt: "YouTube, and just follow as they go"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Social media users are keen to try the drink

After watching the video, social media users rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the mix. Some said they would try the cooldrink with rooibos tea, while others were just happy for the plug.

User @busi_mbangi commented:

"I have a feeling this would slap with Rooibos🤔."

User @thunder.thys got the idea:

"As a fan of iced tea, I get you."

User @tt_the_barb shared her version:

"The greatest combo !! enjoy it so much with the Woolies-Infused apple, cranberry and cinnamon tea😭😭😍."

User @ nella_lk was happy with the plug:

"I'm with you girl, and I will try it!"

User @kokopopz_05 critiqued:

"Nooo, but rinse the tea bag before you add it .. helps it steep better✨."

Read also

Woman upgrades her husband's drip and swag, wowing many: "You made him look younger"

User @kktso0 was in awe:

"How do you all come with this ideas 💡 🤣😭?"

Mzansi man goes to a groove with yoghurt and cooldrink

In another Briefly News article, a man received compliments from the online community after rocking up at a groove with a cooler box filled with yoghurts, Sprite, Redbul, and other cool drinks.

In the comment section, social media users gave a shoutout to non-alcoholic drinkers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Hot: