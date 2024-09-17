A babe shared a video making a summer refreshment drink using Sprite cooldrink and a few tea bags

The easy-to-make refreshment cooler was received well by the online community, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts

Some social media users suggested different tea flavours to try and other things to add to the drink

A content creator shared a video on her social media showing her followers how to make a summer refreshment cocktail using a Sprite cooldrink, tea bags, and ice cubes.

The aesthetically pleasing video was shared on TikTok by the hun under her user handle @tbecks__ and received

The easy-to-make Sprite-iced-cooler

In the video, the lady starts by opening the bottle of Sprite and adding a few bags of tea. She then sets it aside for some time to allow the drink to absorb the tea's colour and flavour before shaking and pouring it into a glass full of ice.

Watch the video below:

Social media users are keen to try the drink

After watching the video, social media users rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the mix. Some said they would try the cooldrink with rooibos tea, while others were just happy for the plug.

User @busi_mbangi commented:

"I have a feeling this would slap with Rooibos🤔."

User @thunder.thys got the idea:

"As a fan of iced tea, I get you."

User @tt_the_barb shared her version:

"The greatest combo !! enjoy it so much with the Woolies-Infused apple, cranberry and cinnamon tea😭😭😍."

User @ nella_lk was happy with the plug:

"I'm with you girl, and I will try it!"

User @kokopopz_05 critiqued:

"Nooo, but rinse the tea bag before you add it .. helps it steep better✨."

User @kktso0 was in awe:

"How do you all come with this ideas 💡 🤣😭?"

