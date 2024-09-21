A photo has gone viral of a man carrying a dead leopard after reportedly killing it in Nongoma

The @MDNnews X page shared a picture showing the man with the animal up in his community

The online community had different reactions to the scenes, with a section of online users critical

A KZN man is reportedly a folk hero in his village after allegedly striking down a leopard. Images: McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc., Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal has its version of a Hercules, and more than just a tall tale, there are pictures to prove the man's now-vaunted heroics.

Several photos of the man from a village in rural KZN have been making the rounds, showing him carrying a leopard after reportedly killing it.

KZN man in Nongoma hailed hero

One shared on the @MDNnews X page was captioned:

"A resident of Majomela village in Nongoma, located in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is being celebrated as a local hero for reportedly killing a leopard."

The pic shows the man standing upright with the wild cat over his shoulders.

He sports a big grin, likely trying not to break a sweat from the heavy load.

On average, a fully grown male leopard weighs 37-90 kg, while a female weighs 28-60 kg.

A KZN-based journalist, Sihle Mavuso, shared another picture of him, again hoisting the dead animal, with a group of youngsters surrounding him.

The caption, in which he is named, read:

"A man from Majomela village in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been hailed as a village hero after he reportedly killed a leopard. It is said Bika Myeza has previously killed one. @ScrollaAfrica."

It was not immediately clear if the creature was roaming the village or whether Myeza hunted it. It was also unclear how he killed the big five cat.

However, after attracting almost 600,000 views, 8000 likes, 1000 reposts and 500 replies in the 18 hours since the post was published, the online community had polarising reactions to the scenes.

Polarising views on wild scenes

Some were bashful, others exclaimed with surprise, and others still raised a glass to him for possibly saving human lives.

Briefly News clawed through the comments for the comments for the reactions.

@kmosebetsi wrote:

"A hero? He must be arrested promptly because this was not in defence. @SAPoliceService, @EZEMVELOKZNWild, this might need your attention."

@TalentNyonie said:

"Conflict between man and wildlife now needs to be mitigated in SA."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni added:

"In the olden days, the king would've executed this man. This act was regarded as an insult to the king."

Hulk-like man with horn jutting from forehead

In related news, Briefly News reported that nature is weird and wonderful, and the same applies to humans, who come in all shapes, sizes, and forms.

A video shared on the @vidsthatgohard X page brought this beastly notion full circle with the caption:

“Ain’t no way we got Rhinigga before GTA 6.”

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News