A local man shared a TikTok video showing off the massive mansions built in Venda, Limpopo

The stunning houses made the area, known for being rural, look as if it was in one of the province's affluent cities

While some social media users loved the residents' homes, others shared their disbelief in the comments

A man showed off the stunning mansions in Venda, Limpopo. Images: @hottest_boy_in_venda_.

Source: TikTok

Each area in South Africa has a unique character, with people embracing the environment and turning it into a place they can call home. In a surprising reveal, a man showcased a part of Limpopo that featured stunning mansions, leaving many astonished.

From rural to urban

Using the handle @hottest_boy_in_venda_ on TikTok, a man uploaded a video showing internet users the grand houses he saw in Venda.

While driving in a car, the TikTokker passed a few mansions, one of them being the house of the late alleged crime kingpin Arnold Mudau. He also passed a plot with builders ready to add a new stunning mansion to the Venda housing collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Venda mansions amaze Mzansi

Thousands of members from the online community shared how surprised they were to see the mansions in Venda, while others shared positivity after seeing naysayers in the comment section.

@resilient_gemini shared their thoughts about the area, saying:

"I wonder why it's still considered rural."

An inspired @sikhumbuzomahlaba wrote:

"We greatly appreciate your efforts in building beautiful homes in Venda! You're a shining example to other working African brothers and sisters. Keep it up."

@smega91 said to app users:

"Let's be honest with no jealousy. 9-5 can never give you such."

@zandilevinjwa shared in the comments:

"I think we need The Real Housewives of Venda."

@k..lunga said of the residents:

"Intelligent and hard workers. Well done guys. Motivated."

@nomaswazi.samanth wanted to know the secret to the people's success:

"Whatever you Venda people are using, please don't be selfish. Share the ingredients."

Venda neighbourhood boasts beautiful houses

In another story, Briefly News reported about a TikTok user who showed people a beautiful neighbourhood in Venda with stunning mansions.

Many people took to the comments to praise residents for transforming the rural town into an upmarket area.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News