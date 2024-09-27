A woman on TikTok stand when she shared that women should at least have two boyfriends each to better their chances of having a long and lasting relationship

She went on to suggest that men should have a lobola stokvel to help them bear and keep up with the wedding costs

Although some social media users understood where she was coming from, they could not escape tradition

A lady on TikTok had been thinking, and she finally clocked why monogamous relationships do not work.

Mzansi was boggled when a lady urged SA women to consider polyandry. Image: @cntutela

Source: TikTok

The woman suggested that women start looking into Poland and get themselves at least two boyfriends to split their needs.

SA lady goes viral on TikTok for supporting polyandry

A lot of excuses have been made in the past for cheating, and the normalisation of polygamy and polyandry has been at the centre. A woman on TikTok shared that the problem with today's troubled dating scene is that society has normalised monogamy.

She urged that women explore having multiple partners to share and meet their needs. The woman also suggested that men start a lobola stokvel to afford their woman's wedding:

"The boyfriends could start a lobola stokvel to help each other cover the wedding costs when it's their turn to bring the uncles."

The information rocked the Internet as tradition is all they've ever known, and breaking it feels like treason. The woman captioned her post:

"I've been wanting to talk about this, but women do not want to let go of the status quo when it comes to relationships. I hope you guys hear me out."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's advocating for polyandry

Social media users had mixed reactions to a woman advocating for the dissolving of monogamous relationships:

@user6750439284027 bashed the lady's movement:

"You are running away from one thing. Self Control. Always taking the easy way out. you are supposed to be Lord over your body, not let it control you."

@🦋Honeyboo🦋🇿🇦 shared her favourite thing about polyandry:

"That's why I have two boyfriends, double allowance."

@Celestial Being was ready to join the polyandry train:

"I get her and agree with her 100%."

@Tlotlo wondered:

"I hear you, fully and wholeheartedly, but where do you guys find two, let alone one man worth dating?"

@Tholiwes makeup was stunned by what the lady had to say:

"You almost gave me a heart attack."

@Lea_yarr clapped back at the lady:

"Still, in polygamy, people cheat for more, but it's never enough. Monogamy was made to have self-control because polygamy promotes unfaithfulness and disloyalty; besides, treating STIs every day is the pits."

SA women react to being in polygamous relationships

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok led an open conversation about how women felt about polygamous relationships. Kelebogile Chauke asked what made Mzansi women accept or allow their husbands to marry a second wife and how things were going in their polygamous relationships.

The ladies had different stories to tell, some light and some pretty heavy and emotional, while some admitted to walking away.

