A man wrote his resignation letter on toilet paper, impressing online users. Images: @nathiradebe0 / TikTok, Ezra Bailey / Getty Images

A Johannesburg man took a unique approach when he penned his resignation letter. While some might consider his method unprofessional, many people online found themselves in agreement with his creative decision.

Toilet paper resignation letter

A man named Emanathi, who uses the handle @nathiradebe0, shared a screenshot of his resignation letter on TikTok. Instead of typing it out and addressing the employer, the man wrote his resignation letter on a piece of toilet paper.

The letter read:

"I have chosen this type of paper for my resignation as a symbol of how this company has treated me. I quit."

A man used toilet paper to write his resignation letter. Image: @nathiradebe0

Mzansi loves man's resignation letter approach

Hundreds of TikTok users felt they could relate to the man, supporting his method of telling his employers that he was quitting his job.

@gp_kai_1 told the online community:

"Mental health is something most companies take very lightly."

@monzi16 shared their thoughts in the comments:

"These companies and toxic employers must be exposed on social media and investigated."

@peter43268 said to the people online:

"Well, some companies want some employees to quit. You never know when you were manipulated."

@tebogo8321 shared what they would do before resigning:

"I see many people are still scared to quit their jobs. It's very difficult, but I always do it after I have invested in myself. Pay up your car, build a house, quit without debt, and get a source of income."

@thembisk told app users how they quit their job:

"I wrote one sentence on WhatsApp when I quit my job that I loved, but I'm okay."

After seeing the man's resignation letter, @cde602 commented:

"A very powerful message. No need for post-resignation interviews."

