A South African woman took to TikTok to vent her frustrations about the process of searching for jobs

She revealed she's registered on a lot of online job sites and actively applying but hasn’t had any luck

Many Mzansi job seekers could relate and are expressing their struggles with finding employment

A woman expressed her frustration about job searching. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @rsa_thickums/TikTok

Unemployment remains a significant issue in South Africa, with many people taking to social media to express their frustrations.

TikTok user rants about job hunting

One TikTokker @rsa_thickums after posting a heartfelt video about her difficulties in finding a job.

In the clip, she explained how she’s registered on all the popular job sites and consistently applying for positions, yet the response has been disappointing.

"Am I the problem? But, I'm not the problem. I think I'm talented and qualified. I might not have a long span of experience but I am talented."

She emphasised how demotivating the job search process can be and hoped that one recruiter would take a chance on her despite her lack of extensive work experience.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi jobseekers relate to the struggles

The video quickly gained traction, with many people flooding the comments section to share their job-hunting woes. From rejection letters to receiving no response at all, many had lots to say.

Read a few comments below:

@kushoban said:

"Yoh LinkedIn is for vibes and people showing off their achievements. 😩"

@Mandylicious wrote:

"Mina I took a break from applying because wow. 😭😭😭"

@momzicles suggested:

"ATS guys. Once you understand it you will always get a job."

@precioussizanedzim shared:

"That was me until I decided to look for a job outside of SA. I am on a cruise ship now and loving it. 🇺🇲🇺🇲"

@Zanokuhle pointed out:

"90% of these jobs can be taught. I don't know why ba sa refe chance hle 😭💔. Where will we get the experience if they don't hire us. 😭"

@Zanele stated:

"I thought it was me alone, I send more than 30 CV's on a good week. And tell you what, I meet the requirements. It's either I'll get a we regret email or nothing at all. 😢"

@ke_Motshedisi asked:

"Naledi, my dear can we form a support group?"

@NwabisaMadikizela added:

"I've been on a break shame. 😭 I've tried everything, short courses etc. Kuyabheda."

@KgalaleloLelo said:

"Your time is coming babe. Pnet has always worked for me."

Man proves job hunting is a nightmare

Similarly, Briefly News reported that A LinkedIn man shared his detailed employment journey after job hunting for three months.

The Strategic Marketing Officer, Nelson Novele, shared the exciting news of his employment status, “OFFICIALLY OUT OF ‘OPEN TO WORK’.“ Novele had submitted 83 resumes using three different platforms.

