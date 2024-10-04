A South African woman revealed her weight gain secret on TikTok, boosting from an impressive 48 to 57 kg

She credits her amazing transformation to a simple smoothie recipe that includes six ingredients

Social media users looking to pack on the pounds are buzzing about the recipe and rushing to try it for themselves

A TikTokker showed her body transformation. Image: @mimodee1

Source: TikTok

A young woman took to TikTok to share the reason behind her transformation. She claims she went from 48 to 57 kg in just a month.

TikTokker shares smoothie recipe

In a video montage on her account @mimodee1, she attributed her weight gain to a homemade smoothie, which she drinks daily. The smoothie is packed with ingredients like peanut butter, oats, banana, and a dash of cinnamon and honey for flavour.

The footage video hit over a million views and 43,000 likes, comments and shares.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Viewers take note of woman's weight gain plug

The TikTok clip quickly grabbed the attention of users struggling to gain weight. Many of them are eager to introduce the smoothie in their own diets.

Read some TikTokker's commentary below:

@Nazaxan asked:

"Is cinnamon just for taste or does it add some calories? Need help please, 😩😩 girl I'm struggling at 45kg. 💔"

@ZusVenter shared:

"My problem is eating I'm too lazy to eat. I'll be starving while on a protein shake. 😭"

@miz_h3nnytan inquired:

"How often do you take it?? Did you hit the gym?"

@proudly🇿🇦 joked:

"I'm scared I will only gain on my upper body 😩 and became a hundred over one. 😭"

@Ino confirmed:

"It really works but umkhaba ozanayo. 😭"

@Gao mentioned:

"Yoh thanks, going to try this. Went from 57 to 50 kg in two months. 🥹"

@Mrs__aly posted:

"Girl is this for real? I’m gonna try tomorrow."

@roastpotato added:

"Most people skip the part where they take weight gain pills to boost appetite. Most times it's an appetite problem."

Woman shows off inspiring weight loss journey

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

The TikTok user took on an incredible journey of losing weight, and the young lady flexed her new body on the video platform. She shared a video of herself looking fit and healthy. In the clip, she first shows herself after and before losing weight.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News