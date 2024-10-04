A woman’s safari trip became a viral moment after an unexpected encounter with a mischievous elephant

While posing for pictures next to the majestic creature, the elephant grabbed her hat with its trunk

In a surprising twist, the brave woman knelt down and humbly begged the elephant to return her hat

A woman shared visuals of her elephant encounter on social media. Image: @elleafricasafaris

Source: TikTok

The unforgettable scene took place during a safari, where the woman was excitedly posing for photos alongside a massive elephant.

Elephant and woman face off

All seemed picture-perfect until the elephant playfully scooped up her hat with its trunk and casually put it into its mouth. Instead of panicking, the brave woman got down on her knees, humbly pleading with the gentle giant to return her hat.

Elephant video goes viral

Netizens took notice when the video was posted on the TikTok account @elleafricasafaris, and it garnered over 2 million views.

Watch the video below:

After the tense moment, the elephant eventually released the hat, much to the woman's relief.

TikTok users fascinated by elephant encounter

The calm and collected way the woman handled the situation left viewers both amazed and entertained.

See some comments below:

@tmoney said:

"The most emotional animal on earth is an elephant. Such an amazing creature, according to research, an elephant can’t survive heartbreak if their spouse leaves."

@1Don@GH wrote:

"This elephant 🐘 is God fearing."

@ifeoluwani Ayodeji mentioned:

"I will not be begging an elephant. 😏😏 Hold the cap abeg, I will get another. 😁😁"

@TimeNkomazana joked:

"Now I understand why abantu bako Ndlovu bethanda ukuncengwa."

@user3317079596167 posted:

"Some animals are better than human beings."

@gabrielekendall35 typed:

"That was so freakin cute! That elephant is a charmer! 💕"

@Shhh commented:

"Wow, so intelligent."

@Liveyourlife said:

"Eeh this lady has confidence."

@benitakay added:

"Oh wow! I didn’t think he would give it back. 😳😂"

Source: Briefly News