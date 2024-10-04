Woman Begs Safari Elephant to Return Stolen Hat, TikTok Video Gets 2 Million Views
- A woman’s safari trip became a viral moment after an unexpected encounter with a mischievous elephant
- While posing for pictures next to the majestic creature, the elephant grabbed her hat with its trunk
- In a surprising twist, the brave woman knelt down and humbly begged the elephant to return her hat
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
The unforgettable scene took place during a safari, where the woman was excitedly posing for photos alongside a massive elephant.
Elephant and woman face off
All seemed picture-perfect until the elephant playfully scooped up her hat with its trunk and casually put it into its mouth. Instead of panicking, the brave woman got down on her knees, humbly pleading with the gentle giant to return her hat.
Elephant video goes viral
Netizens took notice when the video was posted on the TikTok account @elleafricasafaris, and it garnered over 2 million views.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
After the tense moment, the elephant eventually released the hat, much to the woman's relief.
TikTok users fascinated by elephant encounter
The calm and collected way the woman handled the situation left viewers both amazed and entertained.
See some comments below:
@tmoney said:
"The most emotional animal on earth is an elephant. Such an amazing creature, according to research, an elephant can’t survive heartbreak if their spouse leaves."
@1Don@GH wrote:
"This elephant 🐘 is God fearing."
@ifeoluwani Ayodeji mentioned:
"I will not be begging an elephant. 😏😏 Hold the cap abeg, I will get another. 😁😁"
@TimeNkomazana joked:
"Now I understand why abantu bako Ndlovu bethanda ukuncengwa."
@user3317079596167 posted:
"Some animals are better than human beings."
@gabrielekendall35 typed:
"That was so freakin cute! That elephant is a charmer! 💕"
@Shhh commented:
"Wow, so intelligent."
@Liveyourlife said:
"Eeh this lady has confidence."
@benitakay added:
"Oh wow! I didn’t think he would give it back. 😳😂"
Elephant stops by for breakfast at family's house
In another article, Briefly News reported that some foreigners perceive Africa as just one big jungle where animals roam the streets freely with no control.
After seeing a now-viral video of an elephant stopping by for breakfast at a family's house, they may be convinced that South Africans live among wild animals after all.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za